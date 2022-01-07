2023: Igbo Presidency Can’t Be Swept Under The Carpet, Ohanaeze

Amb George Obiozor, the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Friday, said the Igbo Presidency in 2023 ‘cannot be swept under the carpet’.

Obiozor, who spoke during an AriseTV programme, stated that the idea of the Igbo Presidency in 2023 had come to be.

In his words, “The Igbo presidency is an idea whose time has come and nobody can sweep it under the carpet.

“What is important to us is that we are promising Nigerians, if they offer us that opportunity, Igbo will produce a Nigerian patriot, who is knowledgeable with humility and who indeed will work hard for the progress, peace and unity of the country.

“The Igbo man is unique in sharing becasue one of the greatest problems in Nigeria is power sharing. It is the greatest cause of crisis and conflict. The Igbo man will resolve it because the Igbo can share things and is prepared to take last.

“Igbo will share power equitably to everybody’s satisfaction. Igbo man has conscience and is a true nationalist.

“I speak for the Igbo nation as an elected president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo. Twelve governors were there when I was elected.”