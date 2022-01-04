2023: I’ll Combine Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar’s Skills To Govern Kaduna – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, who recently joined the 2023 Kaduna governorship race, said he plans to combine the skills of football stars – Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar – to govern the state if he wins election.

The former Kaduna Central senator revealed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Sani captioned a photo of himself playing football: “We will combine the skills of Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.”

He appeared to be teasing the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which had described his governorship ambition as frivolous.

The Kaduna APC had said that governance was not for “idle bloggers”, while cautioning those it described as unserious politicians against disrespecting “the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sani on Monday unveiled what he called the “Talakawa Agenda” — which is a list of 12 fundamental areas he plans to focus on if elected governor of the state. They are: