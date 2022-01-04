2023: I’ll Combine Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar’s Skills To Govern Kaduna – Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani, who recently joined the 2023 Kaduna governorship race, said he plans to combine the skills of football stars – Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar – to govern the state if he wins election.
The former Kaduna Central senator revealed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Sani captioned a photo of himself playing football: “We will combine the skills of Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.”
He appeared to be teasing the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which had described his governorship ambition as frivolous.
The Kaduna APC had said that governance was not for “idle bloggers”, while cautioning those it described as unserious politicians against disrespecting “the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy.”
Meanwhile, Senator Sani on Monday unveiled what he called the “Talakawa Agenda” — which is a list of 12 fundamental areas he plans to focus on if elected governor of the state. They are:
- Ending Banditry and terrorism and securing the lives of our people by consistent and technical support for all security agencies located in the state.
- Uniting the People of Northern and Southern Kaduna for peace, equity, Justice and prosperity.
- Verification and payment of the state debt burden.
- Re-industrialisation of the state; reactivation of moribund industries and massive support for small and medium enterprises.
- Infrastructural development of neglected rural areas.
- Cancellation of open and hidden fees and sundry charges in public schools and public hospitals.
- Massive and mechanised agricultural scheme and agro allied industries to maximumly explore the agro potentials of the state.
- Establishment of two new universities for Medicine, Engineering and ICT.
- Rescuing the Sports sector and relaunching Kaduna to the top of the sports table in the country.
- Cooperation and support for Religious groups and traditional institutions for security, peace and development.
- Massive building of Housing projects and the establishment of Satellite towns in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna.
- Other more important things I’ll do I keep to myself for now.