2023: I’ll Renounce My Citizenship If Tinubu Becomes President – Bode George

Chief Bode George, member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, has vowed to renounce his citizenship should former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, become Nigeria’s president.

He made the pledge in response to a statement made by former works minister, Adeseye Ogunlewe, that Tinubu has the best mental capacity and best educational qualification to become Nigeria’s next president.

“When I heard Ogunlewe saying Tinubu is the best candidate for this country, that kept me thinking. Because if you go into your archives, you would have seen the vicious comments made by Ogunlewe against Bola Tinubu.

“Why can’t people be consistent, why are you dancing like a masquerade in the market. If we take his (Tinubu’s) eight years rulership in Lagos (and) put it on a scale, how would we judge him? It’s not more than one. And we are still talking about the way he has appropriated the wealth of this state. The Alpha Beta that he is still using (to siphon money) from the treasury of Lagos state is still on for God sakes,” the PDP chieftain said in response to Ogunlewe’s statement during their interview on Arise TV on Wednesday.

George, who did not back his claim with any proof, said he was prepared to challenge Ogunlewe, a chieftain of the ruling All Pogressives Congress, in an open debate to prove that Tinubu is not qualified to be president.

“So, is that the kind of man that should become our president? No sir. I’m ready to debate with Ogunlewe anywhere, even in the graveyard at 3 o’clock in the morning. He is talking absolute nonsense. The best man to be Nigeria’s president? I would do whatever is necessary to review and renounce my citizenship. That kind of fellow? You think Lagos is better off? You all live here, you see the traffic and once the rains are here, no drains.

“What about the toll gate? They paid him more than N30 billion for the toll gate and the Lagos Government is just coming now to say they have now taken over the full control (of the toll gate).

“We have people who are former governors. If they had behaved the way he is doing there would have been nothing for him. To have it in my head that that kind of character be nominated? Please go and check all of them, something is wrong with them.

Speaking further on Ogunlewe’s claim that Tinubu has the best qualification to lead Nigeria, George said: “Oh God, I can bet you any amount of money. Let Bola (Tinubu) bring out his certificate of primary school, secondary school and the university he attended. We want to see them. Because I remember, in 1998, when we had the elections…they now asked him to produce all those papers (he submitted to INEC).

“He said he went to government college Ibadan and the children homeschool in Ibadan. We went there and checked. What year? Where is your certificate? Nothing! When they were going to (catch) him, he quickly said he wasn’t the one that signed it.

“I am shocked that Ogunlewe would be saying this in public. He knows for real that he (Tinubu) doesn’t have all the certificates and I’m not hiding it, let him bring them out. Look, the days of lying and telling a load of bull is over, completely over.”

Meanwhile, George had reportedly submitted a document to the PDP Board of Trustees during the party’s meeting on Tuesday, where he accused Tinubu of sponsoring some politicians to join the PDP with the aim of gathering information about the party.

‘Tinubu’s Humongous Wealth Is Greatest Headache Of Nigerian Politics‘

Speaking further on his allegations contained in the document, George said, “… I am prepared to defend what I said, but I won’t talk publicly because there are people who are involved and it should be an internal consumption for the party people to listen. We know the role he is playing both in Lagos and outside. He would send some people to join our party to be able to get information about all the plans we are doing.

“Because he has this humongous amount of money stolen from the treasury of Lagos State…and that is the greatest headache for politics in Nigeria today.

“How can one single man be acquiring almost N9 billion every 30 days? It just doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that he expects that Tinubu should have been invited by anti-corruption agencies for questioning.