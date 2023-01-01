2023: In Exclusive Interviews With THE WHISTLER, Nollywood Stars Count Blessings, Reveal New Year Expectations

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some Nigerian celebrities in the movie industry have reflected on 2022 with gratitude while also expressing optimism that the year 2023 will be better than the outgone year.

Advertisement

Bob Manuel, Bimbo Akintola, Emeka Ike, and Olamide Wale spoke to THE WHISTLER in separate interviews about how 2022 went for them and their expectations for the new year.

From their accounts, the year 2022 was a good year but they expect that the new year would be accompanied with greater achievements and growth for them.

BOB MANUEL

Speaking on the highlights of 2022 for him, the veteran actor, filmmaker and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Tourism and Media to the Anambra State Governor said the events of last year are a pointer that 2023 will be his best year yet.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu

Advertisement

“My honest expectation is that 2023 will be far better than 2022 for my family and I. Moreover, 2023 will be a landmark year for me.

“The past year (2022) was an awesome year of honours and blessings for me! A few examples will suffice: on the 16th of April (Easter Eve), I was inducted into the Knighthood by the church. The following day, April 17th was Easter Sunday. I joined the world in celebrating the resurrection of Christ.

“My birthday in 2022 was on Easter Monday, April 18th. The very next day, Tuesday, April 19th,2022, The Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo. CFR appointed me to the post of Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism!

“On Saturday, August 27th, 2022, I was awarded a Doctorate Degree in Arts and Culture by Institut Superieur De Communication Et De Gestion (ISCG University) in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“Several awards, honours, and chieftaincy titles have since followed including the chieftaincy installation as Otulu Ugo 1 (Eagle The First) of Otulu Kingdom, Oru West LGA of Imo State on December 30th, 2022!”

Advertisement

Manuel, 55, who bagged a Lifetime Achievement award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2014, thanked God for steady growth over the past years.

“In everything, I glorify God’s name for His grace upon me,” he said, adding that his fans should “expect me to rise higher in every aspect of my life in the coming year 2023.”

OLAMIDE WALE AKINMOLAYAN

Olamide Wale Akinmolayan, a movie director and a stand-up comedian, similarly counted his blessings in 2022 and promised to give his fans the best of him in 2023.

Olamide Wale Akinmolayan

Akimolayan who highlighted some of the good movies he directed to include ‘Balokun’, ‘Apeke Femi’, and ‘Akudaaya’, also expressed gratitude to God for how far he has come career wise.

Advertisement

“2022 has been a great year, new innovations, and we experimented. Lots of work in the industry. Shot two movies. It has been a good year and I am grateful. I expect the best of 2023, good life ahead and to give the best,” he said.

On his expectations for 2023, he said, “My Fans should expect the best. We hope to release our new films. Two coming soon”

BIMBO AKINTOLA

Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, was grateful for featuring in two blockbuster movies in 2022.

Bimbo Akintola

“I have a few one on IJakumo, Toyin Ayimako show, I have a Netflix original ‘Far From Home’,” she noted

The screen diva did not have much expectation for 2023, saying she awaits to see what the year holds.

“For the new year, let’s see what the year is like, I have no expectations just waiting to see what it will be like,” She added that her fans should “expect my films in 2023.”

EMEKA IKE

Emeka Ike, a veteran Nollywood Actor, stated that 2022 “was a fruitful year” adding that 2023 will be a year of consolidation for him.

Emeka Ike

“We are all fast recovering from the covid, economic stand still. Businesses are picking up and some picked up. 2023 is a year of consolidation for me, my fans and Nigerians.

“The long wait is over, 2023 is the year of all-round consolidation. Let’s get in, with the aurora of positivity” he said.