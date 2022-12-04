2023: INEC Warns Of Danger After 7th Attack On Facilities In 4 Months

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed a fresh attack on its office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State barely three days after its Orlu LGA office was torched by unknown persons.

Advertisement

The new attack occurred on Sunday morning and made it the 7th attack on INEC’s facilities in five states in the last four months, said Festus Okoye, the Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye restated that what is now suspected to be a “systematic attack” may pose threat to its conduct of the 2023 general election.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

Advertisement

“The attention of the security agencies has been drawn to this latest incident for investigation and prosecution,” said the INEC spokesperson.

He said the fresh attack in Oru West LGA resulted in the destruction of office furniture and fittings but did not affect critical facilities.

About three weeks ago, INEC called an emergency meeting after two of its offices in Ogun and Osun States were attacked and 65,699 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and 29 voting cubicles, amongst others, were destroyed.

Afterward, the commission’s office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was set ablaze by hoodlums, resulting in the destruction of 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles and voter cards, amongst others