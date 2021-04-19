2023 Is Time For Igbo President– Edwin Clark

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The national leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has made a case for the next president of Nigeria to come from Southeast. He said all Igbo-speaking people in South-south should join hands to support the Southeast.

According to him, ‘no person from Oshimili South and North, Aniocha, Agbor or Ukwani should come out for presidency, but they should all join the Southeast to achieve it come 2023’.

Clark stated this when he played host to the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, at his Abuja residence, weekend. According to him, Nigeria’s president of the Southeast extraction come 2023 was in line with equity and natural justice. He said the Igbo had been alienated from the seat of the federal power for a long time.

Clark, who is also the national leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said, “I don’t belong to any political party, but I speak my mind. We are supporting the Southeast region. Anybody from Midwest, Oshimili South and North, Aniocha South and North, Ika, Agbor or Ukwani, if you say I am ready to be the president of Nigeria because I speak Igbo, that is punishable because when you do something that people don’t like, it is abominable.

“I have said it. All the Igbo in Anioma, Rivers, in Delta, where ever they are, this is the time for the Igbo president. We had the same problem. When we went to the 2014 National Conference, we said that the Southeast has five states; they should be given additional states so that everyone will have same states like other zones.”

Professor Obiozor, in a speech, said the time had come for the nation’s healing. In his words, “We should start doing something to address insecurity in the land. I urge the federal government to reconsider the use of force. I want the government to conspicuously impress the values of justice, equity and fairness as its true sense so that Nigeria will face clear ease of unity. It is time for the government and the people to start the process of healing.”

Some dignitaries on the Ohanaeze entourage during the visit were Sen Ben Obi, Okey Emuchay, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Iga Igariwey, Onyema Ugochukwu, Guy Ikeokwu, Dubem Onyia, Obong Victor Attah, Bassey Henshaw, and Brodrick Bozimo.