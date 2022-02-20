2023: Jibrin Mocks FHA, Continues Campaign For Tinubu Despite Sacking Threat

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former federal lawmaker and Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Management Council, appears unbothered by threats by the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to sack him for “serious misconduct”.

The FHA management had recently queried Jibrin and threatened to take disciplinary action against him for the undisclosed alleged misconduct.

The agency, in a letter addressed to Jibrin on February 15, failed to mention the ex-lawmaker’s wrongdoing but the timing of the letter indicates that it may not be unconnected to his active campaign for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

In the letter signed by the chairman of its investigative/disciplinary committee, Zubairu Salihu, the FHA had asked the former House of Representatives member to appear before it on Friday, February 18, 2022.

But Jibrin, who is currently an executive director (Business Development) of the FHA, mocked the federal agency over its threat while continuing his campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader on social media.

“Our incoming president 2023, Alh Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused locking down various geopolitical zones and consolidating on the South-West. No time for distraction and detractors. Wait, hope this also doesn’t amount to “serious misconduct”? Just checking,” Jibrin had tweeted on Saturday.

The former Kano lawmaker further shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday: “Sponsor as many opinion and polls on twitter, FB, Instagram etc. At least consultants will make money. Our own opinion polls are where it matters most, where the voters are- 176,846 polling units! That is where we know VERY WELL and been investing our time and energy for decades.”

Meanwhile, the FHA’s disciplinary committee had warned that Jibrin’s failure to appear before its panel will not invalidate whatever decision it takes against the ex-lawmaker.

“Please recall the query issued to you by the Managing Director/CEO over allegations of serious misconduct in the course of your official duties, and your deliberate refusal to respond to the query as required by the Rules of Public Service as applicable to public officers.

“In furtherance of the above the governing board at its 3rd Regular meeting held on Tuesday 2nd February 2022 had set up an Investigative/Disciplinary Panel to investigate all the alleged serious misconducts levelled against you.”

“On the specified date, the question of the disciplinary action against you including termination or dismissal (if necessary) will be brought forward and you are required to appear before the panel personally to defend yourself.

“You are also entitled to call witnesses if need be. Please further note that your failure to appear will not invalidate the proceedings of the Panel.

“This invitation is issued in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8.2.0 of the Federal Housing Authority Revised Condition of Service, 2008 and Section 030307 of the Public Service Rules (2009),” it had said.