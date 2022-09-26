2023: Kwankwaso Is Heir Apparent To Buhari– Jibrin

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been described as the “heir apparent” to President Muhamnadu Buhari’s 12 million northern votes.

Spokesperson for his presidential campaign, Abdulmumin Jibrin, stated this on Monday.

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had announced Buhari as the winner of the 2019 polls with about 15, 191, 847 votes.

Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina, in an article early this year, applauded the president’s love for the nation, saying that ““It is often said that the man already has at least 12 million votes waiting for him in different parts of the country before the first ballot is cast in general elections.”

Kwankwaso, who is one of the presidential contenders in 2022, was in Katsina state, Buhari’s home country recently to commission NNPP’s party offices.

Jubrin believes that his principal enjoys the same love across the country as Buhari.

‘Heir apparent of Buhari’s 12 million votes and NNPP Presidential candidate, Sen RM Kwankwaso PhD FNSE yesterday commissioned NNPP party secretariat in Daura and Katsina. Received by candidates for various offices and a large crowd,” he tweeted on Monday.