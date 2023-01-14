2023: Kwankwaso Vows To Expand Existing Tertiary Institutions, Campaigns In Kaduna

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has vowed to expand existing tertiary institutions while making them globally competitive if given the opportunity to lead the country at the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso, according to the NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Ahmed Rufai- Alkali, promised to ensure correct reforms and investment that will provide schools with appropriate quality education to Nigerians.

“Rather than establishing new public tertiary education institutions (TEIs), our administration will first focus on upgrading, rehabilitating and expanding the existing ones to the level of global competitiveness,” Kwankwaso said as tweeted by the NNPP National Chairman on Saturday.

Campaigning in Kaduna the same day, Kwankwaso, alongside his entourage, promised electorates at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, that his administration will fast-track infrastructural development for the nation.

His running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, described his principal as Nigeria’s ‘deliverer’, adding he would unite the nation and set her on a path of peace and progress.

“Nigeria at this critical times needs not just a president but a deliverer and Kwankwaso is the only one that can safe the country from myraid of challenges.

“Nigeria is in serious challenges and a new Nigeria is coming under the leadership of Senator Kwankwaso. We will give both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party red cards.

“We will give red cards to insecurity, nepotism, dilapidation of infrastructure. We are coming to unite the country and restore peace, so we need your support to elect Kwankwaso and wipe away the years of the masses, ” Idahosa said.

Prof Rufai-Alkali urged Kaduna residents to make Kwankwaso their leader so as to enable him reposition the country.

“We have a leader in Kwankwaso who is eminently qualified to drive Nigeria out of crisis. He will take Nigeria to its promised land because he has what he takes to deliver the country,” he said.