2023: Kwankwaso’s New Political Movement Coy On Restructuring Nigeria

As common with pre-election years, new political movements have continued to emerge in Nigeria with an assortment of promises that may never see the light of day.

On Tuesday, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, joined a growing list of Nigerian politicians who have launched such political movements through which they may want to advance their ambitions in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso announced what he called ‘The National Movement,’ which like its precursors is a ‘Third Force’ that seeks to offer itself as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two-time former governor, senator, and ex-minister of defence unveiled the TNM at International Conference Centre, Abuja, where he revealed that the group plans to “redefine our destiny as a nation and rescue our country from the precipice”.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor addresses an audience at the launch of The National Movement in Abuja.

He said the group’s core values revolve around “Trust, Leadership, Responsibility, Equity, Competence, Trustworthiness, Commitment, Transparency, Equality, Patriotism, and Justice”

THE WHISTLER, however, reports that the political movement may be dead on arrival as Kwankwaso, who is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition, failed to make a candid declaration about the group’s position on restructuring.

The TNM also failed to project any strong view about the key issues affecting the country and which may inform the decisions of electorates in the 2023 presidential election.

On restructuring, Kwankwaso said the TNM believes that “the voice of the people is sacred; the voice of all our people, together, is the voice of God. Therefore, restructuring the corporate units of our great country is possible and doable.”

But as many Nigerians would expect, Kwankwaso failed to make a declarative statement on restructuring, saying: “As avowed democrats we are ready and prepared to act in concert with the wishes and desires comprehensively of all our people. We will embark of massive, comprehensive, and unprecedented reform of our national life in order to improve the living conditions of all our people.”

He added, “The TNM believes that there is much to be desired in the current regime of statutory allocation of resources of the federation. Our reform proposals will be designed to address the current abuse and disaffection concerning statutory allocation to the satisfaction of all tiers of government. Indeed, most of the problems associated with revenue allocation is intimately related to the pervasive and endemic corruption in our national life. Corruption has eaten deep in our body politic such that TNM will propose what will amount to a “Marshall Plan” to address the cankerworm. No aspect of our national development will progress without finding a final solution to the issue of corruption, nepotism, and lack of national spread in the allocation of resources and representation at all levels of government.”

Earlier in his addresses, the 2019 presidential aspirant said while the average Nigerian politician is focused on what he/she can get in the 2023 elections, his group and its members have a different view.

“For us, we see ourselves not just as politicians, even though we are. Rather, we saw ourselves as leaders; we saw ourselves as patriots; we saw ourselves as nationalists; we saw ourselves as democrats; and we saw ourselves as major actors and factors in the evolution and future of Nigeria. We were therefore convinced that there must be a Nigeria first before politics and democracy can be nurtured and there must be Nigerian people alive and living largely harmoniously with each other before elections can take place. While most of us would want to contest and win elections, we resolved that we must do everything possible within our abilities to work together towards reversing the dangerous course Nigeria was heading towards.

“The Mission of the National Movement is that: “Nigeria shall be a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities where all citizens shall aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions, to live in peace, prosperity, and happiness. We shall utilize our rich and diverse cultures as unique and rare foundation of strength and rebuild a nation where no person is oppressed under God.”

According to him, the group plans to rescue the citizens from “fear, despondency, hunger, misery and deprivation; and desirous of rebuilding our nation on the basis of the principles of social justice, equity, equality and fairness.”

Kwankwaso, however, said that the TNM may not be able to achieve the “lofty ideals” in an atmosphere of “rancor, of the unprecedented collective dislocation and upheavals, of unimaginable banditry and kidnapping, of ever-present pillaging and rampage posed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, and indeed other equally dangerous tendencies represented by IPOB, the continued pollution of the environment in the Niger Delta, and indeed multiple separatist agitations all over the land. We know the origins of all these existential threats to our existence as a nation, much more to our collective development as one indivisible sovereign nation. All these are thrown up on us substantively due to lack of leadership capacity to handle them. We therefore are more than just determined to confront these threats to our corporate existence, we are ready with concrete and incontrovertible measures to pull our nation out of the doldrums.

“We cannot claim that all these challenges can be solved by brute military force. However, as a former Minister of Defense, I believe in the capacity of our security forces to confront and solve the current insurgencies bedeviling our country. We will equip and empower the military and all arms of our security agencies and provide them with effective and unquestioned capacity to reclaim our country from the stranglehold of insurgents, kidnappers, terrorists and all forms of criminal elements. The farmers and herders conflict also continues to represent a serious threat to law and order and to the continued co-existence of hitherto brotherly people across the country. TNM will protect all farming communities across the country from the encroachment of herders. Similarly, we will preserve the interests of herding communities by providing them with the wherewithal to practice their age-old profession in the most modern ways without having to encroach on farmlands.”