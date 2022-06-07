2023: Makinde Gets New Running Mate

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (middle); Oyo State PDP chairman, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro (right) and Barr Bayo Lawal during a meeting with Oke-Ogun PDP leaders where Governor Makinde announce Barr Lawal as his running mate for 2023 governorship election held at Government House, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov's Media Unit.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has named the Chairman of State Housing Corporation, Mr Bayo Lawal, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

It was gathered that the announcement was made when the governor held a meeting with party leaders from the Oke Ogun area of the state on Tuesday.

The meeting was said to have been held at the Government House, Agodi in Ibadan.

Some of those present at the meeting were: a former State Chairman of the PDP, Kunmi Mustapha and the current Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro and Chairman, State Advisory Council, Hosea Agboola.

Recall that the Deputy Governor of the state, Rauf Olaniyan, had defected from the PDP to the opposition party, All Progressives Congress.

He made the announcement on Sunday after many months of cold war between him and Makinde.

