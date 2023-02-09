2023: MASSOB Condemns Attacks On Opposition Parties In Ebonyi, Imo States

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The increasing attacks on opposition political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi and Imo states worry the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

THE WHISTLER reports that the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof Bernard Odoh, was recently attacked in the state. The Labour Party in the state also alleged attacks on its supporters.

In Imo, Labour Party’s House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo State Constituency, Mr. Christopher Elehu, was recently assassinated by unidentified gunmen, who also burnt his house.

MASSOB, a pro-Biafra group, condemned such attacks, urging governors of Ebonyi and Imo, Dave Umahi and Hope Uzodimma, respectively, to realise ‘that in less than six months and fourteen months, respectively, their political tenures shall elapse and they will be dragged to the International Criminal Court of Justice over the heinous crimes [being] committed against humanity and citizens of their respective states’.

MASSOB disclosed this in a statement by Comrade Edeson Samuel, its national director of information, which was made available to our correspodent in Awka on Thursday.

The group, while stating that ‘these attacks and killings must stop now’, warned both states to ‘stop these increasing intimidations, harassments and killings of the citizens of their respective states because of their political differences’.

It read, “It’s very unfortunate that anarchy, insecurities and lack of respect for the rule of law are wearing caps so badly in these states as a result of the Adolfus Hitler-like-lordship of their respective leaders.

“Why must they kill because they want to remain in power? MASSOB wishes to make it clear that any politicians in Igbo land who kill our people will be banished after they may have gone out of office.”

MASSOB accused Ebonyi government of ‘using Ebube Agu Security Outfit after the candidates of Labour Party, APGA and PDP’ while in Imo State, ‘the candidates of PDP, APGA and Labour Party are suffering same persecutions and mesmerization’.

The statement added, “It is very unfortunate that the security agents in Ebonyi and Imo states cannot protect the innocent citizens of these states, and none of the criminals used to perpetrate these crimes has not been arrested because they are working for their states.”