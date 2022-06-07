2023: Mr. P Of PSquare Bars Visitors Without PVC From His Residence, Office

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has barred visitors who do not have permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) from his residence and office.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr P, who is a member of the P-Square duo, said no one will be allowed into his home or office if they don’t have a PVC as he has instructed his security guard and management to ensure adherence to the directive.

According to him, the same directive applies to his management team and entourage.

“I have just instructed my security and my management that no one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC! This also includes my management team and entourage! No PVC, no visits and travels!” he tweeted.

The music star said that it was time for Nigerians to get things right by voting out bad leaders in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders,” he said.

Mr. P joined many Nigerian celebrities and youths who have been campaigning for the citizens to vote the right person into office in the 2023 election.