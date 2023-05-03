2023 NDLEA Recruitment: Successful Applicants To Undergo Maiden Assessment Test Online

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that qualified applicants for its 2023 recruitment exercise are expected to sit for an online assessment test between May 8 and May 10.

Advertisement

The agency disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

The NDLEA informed the successful individuals who had applied for the superintendent cadre (Professional and General Duties) to assess their assessment platform on its portal within the stated period.

“The assessment exercise is the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates, who will be contacted, through their submitted email accounts with details on how to undergo the online assessment test,” the statement read.

The agency advised all qualified applicants who met the advertised qualifications and requirements, to check their email inbox or spam folder from May 3, for instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test.

“All qualified applicants are expected to sit for the online test between the period indicated above.

Advertisement

“Further instructions on how to participate in the aptitude assessment exercise will be provided on the test platform and during a special edition of the NDLEA Twitter Space which will hold on Friday 5th May between 3 pm and 5 pm on the Agency’s Twitter handle and streamed live on our Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

“It is IMPORTANT that all contacted applicants complete the assessment test within the allotted time and submit same after carefully going through the instructions on the candidate’s dashboard.

“For further enquiries, please visit our website www.ndlea.gov.ng or our social media handles: @NDLEA01 on Facebook and @ndlea_nigeria on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,” the NDLEA statement read.