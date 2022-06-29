2023: ‘Nigeria Needs You More Than Borno’ – APC Group Begs Gov Zulum To Be Tinubu’s Running Mate

About a month after revealing that he rejected offers to be a vice-presidential candidate in 2023, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has been urged to accept to be running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The APC Stakeholders Forum, at a press briefing on Wednesday, said the country needs Zulum to join hands with Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election and rescue the country from “its present predicament”.

“If he is really a loyal party member and a patriotic citizen, he should reconsider his stand of not accepting to serve as vice to any presidential candidate and accept the clarion call by accepting to be the running mate to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election. He should know that Nigerians and the APC need him more than Borno state because this is a higher service to the Nation.

“For the ruling party to be victorious in the 2023 presidential election, religion should not be the determining factor; Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket does not matter; what is most relevant for now is who can deliver and save the country from its present quagmire and predicament,” the group’s chairman, Yusuf Sulaiman, said in Minna, Niger State.

Zulum had said that he rejected offers by prominent presidential aspirants to be their running mate because he needed to complete the task of rebuilding Borno State from the ruins of Boko Haram.

“Let me reveal with apologies, that some close associates of key Presidential aspirants have sent me offers for the position of running mate, as possible Vice President, depending on the outcome of the APC Presidential primaries by the weekend,” Zulum had said after he was declared winner of the recently held Borno governorship primary.

He said, “I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming Vice President is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP.

“I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by Governors and Ministers, and the privilege of having a Presidential Jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of Presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?

“We have built more than 10,000 houses, and currently more of such and reconstructing existing ones, for ongoing resettlement of our people. We have resettled more than 20 communities so far.

“Yet, thousands of our fellow citizens are still homeless and in desperate need of food, water, and healthcare. We have adopted a development plan that we are already implementing.

“I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State? I came to the conclusion that while a chance to become Vice President could benefit my profile as an individual, becoming reelected as Governor of Borno State has the potential of more assurance of benefit to the good people of Borno State.

“I, therefore, say that while I thank those who may be considering me for the position of VP, I prefer to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno State because for me as a citizen of Borno State, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno State is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.”