2023: Nigerian Youths To Deploy Drones,Spy Glass To Detect Rigging

Some Tech savvy Nigerian youths on the microblogging platform,Twitter, have related thier plans to purchase drones and spy glass in order to ensure there are no misconduct in the 2023 general elections.

A twitter user who goes by the handle @nnzekiev wrote yesterday “I’m looking for volunteers in Anambra State who would help fly drones at polling stations to monitor Nigeria’s presidential election progress in 2023.

“I want to buy drones and get them ready for the election .We the youths must take back our country from these criminals”.

He also added that they will prefer to buy the drones from abroad instead of shipping it into the country.

When THE WHISTLER reached out to Nzekiev,who describes himself as a digital nomad, he however said the plans were still underway and would be deployed soon.

Another twitter user,Desire Chukwuemeka reacted to the tweet which garnered a lot of engagements.

“There is this spy glass with cameras they manufacture cheaply in China.That should also be procured in case touts plan to start stoning the drones in the air”

In the same vein,Nathan Leonard,a twitter user said “I have 150 pieces of the spy glass already.I thought about it and purchased it ahead of elections”.

A twitter user and entreprenuer,Chris Ani has volunteered to train 10 people to free drone course at daba school,an online school to learn how to fly a drone

“I will also sponsor 10 people in Lagos who will learn how to fly drones and they will be taught this month,both online and physical”.

Nigeria’s presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturady 25th February 2023.Young Nigerians have shown interest like never before in getting thier Permanent Voters Cards and being actively involved during the electioneering process.This has resulted in an unprecedented rush for PVC across the country,leading to INEC,the electoral arm of the country deploying more machines and manpower for the registration.