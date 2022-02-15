2023: Nigerians Desire What I’m Doing In Kogi – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, claims that his leadership qualities and accomplishments have made him the preferred candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Bello stated this shortly after he met with the president at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“Nigerians are yearning and asking me to run for the president come 2023 and by the special grace of God I will not turn down that offer,” Bello told State House correspondents, adding that President Buhari “would want a vibrant, experienced, energetic, patriotic Nigerian to take over from him and in all of the qualities that Nigerians are yearning, or looking for today, I possess all of these qualities by the special grace of God.”

The 2023 presidential aspirant was said to have visited the Presidential Villa to brief the president about the security situation in Kogi

He told journalists after the meeting that he may formally declare his intention to run for president in the next couple of days or weeks.

On what makes him eligible, Bello said: “…you simply refer to 2016 when I assumed office, compared it to this moment security-wise, in terms of unity in terms of infrastructural development.

“I think we should not be laid back to the extent that we don’t read and research. I don’t have to come to the television to be blowing my trumpet. You come to Kogi state, you’ll see exactly what we have done. Simple, you can visit our website and then you’re going to see what we’ve done. We have surpassed more than any other person can ever imagine.

“Then in terms of unity, Kogi state today is more united than ever before. Today, nobody cares where you come from or the religion you practice, Nigerians are yearning for this. In terms of security, before, if you travel through Kogi state, you hold your breath, today you can travel day and night. Yes, pockets of issues sometimes, but it can never be the situation it was in 2016.”