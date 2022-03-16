2023: ‘No Governor Will Smell Senate In 2023’-Ohanaeze Promises Ballot Revolution

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Wednesday, charged Nigerian youths to use their voting strength to revolutionise the country during the 2023 general elections.

The national president of the council, who doubles as the spokesman of the Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, gave the charge in Owerri.

Comrade Igboayaka said, “The only available option for Nigerian youths is to make use of the ongoing voter registration to register en masse in order to secure their future.”

He further took a swipe on what he called ‘political profiteers of the Igbo extractions’.

Quoting him, “The profiteers would be sacked at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“There will be a political tsunami in the entire Igbo land. Every eligible voter should embrace the opportunity created by the ongoing voter registration to obtain their PVCs.

“I detest the lackadaisical approach of the new generation of the Igbo extraction over voter registration.

“There will be total retirement of all politicians that have stolen our wealth from 1999 till date. Igbo youths shall organize a send-off protest to all National Assembly bench warmers.

“None of the governors of Igbo extraction shall near the Senate.

“The youths shall beat a new drum for our governors who think that it’s a political culture that after after eight years’ looting, they will acquire senatorial seats.

“This culture of decorating looters with juicy positions must stop as we open a new political chapter from 2023.

“Parents and guardians should ensure that youths under their care are all registered to vote in the 2023 general elections.

“If Igbo youths translate their population into PVCs, Southeast at least will record over 50 million votes. There is no community in Igbo land that’s not up 15, 000 people.”

Comrade Igboayaka urged Ndigbo ‘to beware of political profiteers who have launched charity foundations.

“The youths shall escape from every mental manipulation from politicians, shun electoral thuggery and violence,” he added.