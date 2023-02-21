2023: NSCDC Deploys 102,000 Personnel For Election

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has deployed 102,000 personnel for effective coverage of the general election nationwide.

Advertisement

The Commandant Genebral of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, has stated the readiness of the Corps to create a secure environment for the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections nationwide.

This was made known in a statement made available for THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, by the Corps spokesman, Commandant Olusola Odumosu.

However, Audi has assured that the forthcoming elections will be seamless despite pockets of security challenges in some parts of the country, and stated that the Corps has evolved a comprehensive deployment plan to enhance general security coverage nationwide and ensure that the electorate is not molested or intimidated by hoodlums or party thugs before, during and after the elections.

According to Audi, the Corps would be deploying a total number of one hundred and two thousand (102,000) personnel for the Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/State Assembly Elections coming up on February 25th and March 11th, 2023, respectively.

The CG further stated that the NSCDC has activated a strong operational guideline that would ensure credible, hitch-free and successful elections, reiterating that, the massive deployment of personnel is to checkmate all forms of electoral violence and electoral fraud which includes vote buying.

Advertisement

He further stated that there would be deployment of Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces to all critical national assets and infrastructure, including flashpoints in the states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage or arson by criminal elements before, during and after the elections.

“To have a successful execution of this assignment, the Corps shall engage officers from the Special Forces, such as Arms Squad Unit, Counter Terrorism, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit (CBRNE), Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad (RRR), K9 and SWAT Unit, different from the regular conventional personnel.

“Our specially trained undercover personnel have been dispatched from each Command to work effectively with other Security Agencies to maintain surveillance, and provide intelligence reports and updates on the security situation in different States, especially on flashpoints,” the CG said.

He also indicated that, State Commandants shall be responsible for field operations throughout the elections and a monitoring team made up of the DCG Operations and other DCGs, Zonal Commanders and other Senior Officers of the Corps have been constituted to effectively monitor and supervise the exercise nation wide.

Audi directed that in addition to the unified ICESS code of conduct for security agencies, NSCDC officers deployed for elections must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code and the principles of Rule of Law must be applied in the discharge of their duties, as any conduct of NSCDC staff that negates or undermines the rule of law will be sanctioned.

Advertisement

The CG also urged personnel of the Corps to work in harmony with other security agencies by sustaining the synergy towards ensuring a hitch-free poll and guarantee a crime-free environment to enable eligible voters to exercise their voting rights.

He charged officers and men to display professionalism, be apolitical and maintain a high sense of discipline throughout the election period.

He said, “Officers and men of the Corps have been well trained to operate with humility and integrity in delivering service to the nation, therefore, there will be no compromise.

“They are to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act as regards the Rules of Engagement for the overall success of the elections.”