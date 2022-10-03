2023: Obi Better Than Tinubu, Atiku – Ezekwesili Endorses LP Candidate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her weight behind the candidature of Labour Party presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, for the 2023 presidential elections.

Ezekwesili who endorsed Obi when she was featured on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics said Nigerians are “served badly” as a country by the ruling class.

According to her, the LP candidate is a better option than the other two frontline aspirants – Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Somebody says to you between a cast of possible presidents that include the three frontrunners that we currently have – a possible President Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi – do you need anybody to tell you where you would be going? It would be an Obi.

“Regardless of the fact that he comes from that particular political class that we are talking about, he still at least represents many more shapes than the other two top candidates (Atiku and Tinubu),” Ezekwesili said.

Speaking on the EndSARS protests, the former education minister said the failure of the political class in the Nigerian government to listen to the agitation of young people was the reason they took to Lekki Toll Gate to vent their anger.

“Let’s focus on what happened on October 20, 2020. This was when young people rose to say we are tired and you need to listen to us. They made a statement but they were not listened to.

“Unfortunately, it was mischaracterised differently from what the young people were saying. Sometimes I wonder how things would have been different in this country if those in governance are willing to listen.

“What we have is a monopoly democracy. Now the citizens are realising it and some people are actually mocking the development.”