2023: Obi, Tinubu Object To Suit Challenging Replacement Of Running Mates

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the nomination of Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed as his running mate in place of the withdrawn placeholder, Doyin Okupe.

The matter came up before Justice A.R. Mohammed on Wednesday.

The suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/1215/2022) was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, against the Independent National Electoral Commission which is the first defendant.

Other defendants in the case include the New Nigeria People’s Party, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, Labour party, Peter Gregory Obi; Okupe , Datti-Baba Ahmed, All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kabir Masari and Kashim Shettima.

The plaintiff represented by Hakeem Kareem Esq principally challenged the validity of the nomination of the current running mates to Tinubu (Shettima) , Obi (Datti-Baba Ahmed) and Kwankwaso (Idahosa).

At the proceeding , there was no legal representation for INEC, Tinubu, Masari and Shettima.

In his preliminary objection, Alex Ejesieme SAN, who represented LP, Obi and Okupe, argued that the internal affairs of a political party regarding nomination and sponsorship of its candidate can only be challenged by an aspirant who validly participated in its primaries.

Court documents obtained by THE WHISTLER urged the court to strike out or dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction, for being statute barred( out of time) and for the APM, an opposition party having no legal right to institute the action.

The APC (represented by A.S Ajikobi) also raised objection to the plaintiff suit.

Furthermore, lawyers in the matter asked the court for an extension of time having filed some of their processes out of time.

On that note, Justice Mohammed asked them whether they have served same on INEC and the rest of the parties that were absent.

All of the defendants in court affirmed they were yet to serve some of their court processes on INEC and others.

Subsequently, Justice Mohammed adjourned the case to September 7 for mention.