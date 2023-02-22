2023: Ohanaeze Disowns Women’s Wing For Endorsing Atiku

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, countered the Ohanaeze Women’s Wing for endorsing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections.

Ohanaeze Women’s Wing was reported to have endorsed the former vice president in a publication.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ohanaeze had in its recent National Executive Council meeting endorsed Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the same election.

Ohanaeze endorsed Obi on the fact that it is the turn of the South-East region of Nigeria to produce a president of Nigeria based on equity. Obi is a former governor of Anambra State, South-East Nigeria.

Ohanaeze’s reaction to the purported endorsement of Mr Abubakar by the women’s wing is contained in a release by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

Ohanaeze stated that, “For the avoidance of doubt, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the secretary general, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, on Friday, February 17, 2023, reaffirmed its support for Mr Peter Obi as sacrosanct.

“Their stand is in resonance with the right thinking patriotic Nigerians and indeed the global community that Peter Obi stands out as the most suitable, competent, visionary, inspiring and energetic presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

“And that in Obi is not only an exceptional convergence of history, equity and public consciousness, he is also a moral edifice, purveyor of excellence, a quintessential public administrator and the embodiment of the new Nigeria that we all crave for.”

Ohanaeze expressed shock that while the Afenifere, Pan-Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF) Middle Belt, the Muslim Clerics and indeed all those ‘who want to salvage Nigeria from the current cesspit have united in the Obi/Datti movement, the Ohanaeze Women’s Wing would embark on a mission that is completely at variance with the interest and position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’.

The statement added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo dissociates itself from such an unwarranted unconscionable and subversive endorsement of Atiku Abubakar.

“In addition, we reiterate that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide would not condone acts of insubordination and sabotage from any of its officers and affiliates.

“We wish to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the youths, courageous elder statesmen, market women, the clergy, artisans, Nigerian students all over the country, the international community and indeed all the oppressed and deprived masses in Nigeria for their invaluable supports to Mr Obi and Datti Ahmed.

“As Obi has often stated, this election is yours and that he is only a vessel to achieve a better Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze urged Nigerians ‘to ignore all forms of distractions and troop out en masse on Saturday February 25, 2023 to discharge your civic duties in favour of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed’.