2023: Ohanaeze Threatens Boycott Of General Elections If Igbo Are Denied Presidency

There will be a total lockdown in Igbo land on 25th February 2023, which is the day of the presidential and National Assembly elections, if the presidency is not zone to the South East.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, stated this in a communique it issued in Enugu after its expanded meeting.

The group also threatened another lockdown on 11th March 2023, which is the day for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections ‘as the elections are not in the interest of Ndi Igbo’.

The group urged the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to jettison any plan to deny presidential aspirants from South East the candidacy for both parties as ‘this may finally bring a sudden end to Nigeria as one united entity’.

The communique, jointly signed by the group’s national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, and acting secretary general, Comrade Ifeanyi Nweke, reading part, “There will be no access road to distribute electoral materials in any polling unit in Igbo land.

“If powers that be in Nigeria can’t give South East presidency, Igbos will peacefully have no other option than to leave this union called Nigeria.”

The group advised Ndigbo living in the North ‘to immediately start taking their security very serious’, adding that ‘if APC and PDP deny South East presidential aspirants, adequate arrangements should be made for their return home’.

It added, “We cannot take it any longer as the struggle for the emancipation of our people starts now.

“If the North don’t accept or believe in rotational presidency, there shouldn’t be any reason for qouta system and federal character, because federal character has been the policy of sharing formula.”