2023: Ohanaeze Warns Against Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential ‘Desperation’

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Monday, warned former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition ‘to uphold Nigeria’s unity’.

Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the council’s national president, stated this in Owerri while addressing newsmen.

He frowned at what he described as ‘the undue desperation of Atiku Abubakar to pick the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party’ in the 2023 presidential election.

Comrade Igboayaka described Atiku’s meeting with the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, over his presidential ambition ‘as a call that would instigate Nigeria’s disintegration’.

Comrade Igboayaka said, “If PDP dare give him the ticket in 2023 against Southeast aspirants, the party will not just lose the election, but it will be a call for total disintegration of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should go to the history line of PDP formation from G-34, led by Dr Alex Ekwueme, before it became a political party to ascertain that Southeast has paid the ultimate sacrifice in PDP more than any other zone in Nigeria.”

According to him, “Southeastern people have contributed in the formation, building, as well as sustaining PDP as the biggest party in Africa.

“If PDP denies Southeast its presidential ticket, the only thing over 50 million Igbo youths must ensure is to keep Nigeria one by massively voting the APC presidential candidate from Southeast; no PDP office/flag from ward level to state will stand in Southeast.

“It’s derogatory that Atiku Abubakar boasted how he used Ben Obi and Peter Obi as running mates.

“It’s high time he dropped his presidential ambition and support a credible and competent presidential aspirant from Southeast to build the Nigeria of Zik’s vision.

“Atiku Abubakar must awaken his consciousness and realize that among the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, Southeast gave him highest votes, which led the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari to nick-name Southeastern people ‘five percent’.

“Therefore, Atiku Abubakar and PDP family owe Southeastern people a reciprocal gratitude in the 2023 presidential election.”