2023: Okonjo-Iweala Hosts Peter Obi At WTO Headquarters

As part of his consultative tour to eminent Nigerians in the diaspora, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The LP presidential candidate met with Okonjo-Iweala at the WTO office in the United States of America.

According to a tweet published on the verified Twitter handle of the WTO boss, the duo held talks on Nigeria’s economic recovery and the role of trade.

With Governor @PeterObi at the @WTO discussing Nigeria’s economic recovery and the role of trade. pic.twitter.com/txNjpGYFSd — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) September 7, 2022

Obi’s campaign for the 2023 presidential elections has revolved around turning Nigeria’s economic fortunes around by making the country a producing economy and not just a consuming one.

The LP flagbearer had also canvassed for investment in intangible assets such as education and power which, according to him, are critical for an economic renaissance.

Obi, who is presently touring Europe and America to sell his candidacy to Nigerians in the Diaspora, said he will create an enabling environment for the country’s startups to thrive, create access to easy funding and enforce the legal framework protecting foreign investors and their indigenous partners.

“We will enforce the legal framework protecting foreign investors and their indigenous partners. This is the only way to improve our business environment and temper capital flight.

“We will stop borrowing for consumption. All loans must be invested in regenerative projects. Inflation is a factor of spending on goods and services outstripping production. Since we have not resolved the minimum wage issue, we will not use wage and price controls to fight inflation. Rather, we will pursue a contractionary monetary policy. We will mop up excess liquidity by reducing the money supply within an economy,” Obi said in a series of tweets on his handle.