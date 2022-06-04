2023: Omo-Agege Hits Okowa Again, Says Delta ‘Nowhere To Be Found’ Despite N770bn FAAC Allocation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has criticized what he described as ‘the deplorable state of development indices’ under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Omo-Agege said despite receiving a whopping N770 billion in federal allocations in the last seven years, Governor Okowa has failed to deliver equivalent development to the people of Delta.

The Deputy Senate President spoke in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Abuja by Ima Niboro, the director of communications and media strategy of his campaign organisation.

Niboro said alleged negligence of key economic and development indicators by successive administrations resulted in the “escalating crime rate, decaying infrastructure, sky-rocketing unemployment and overwhelming poverty that were eclipsing the state.”

According to him, Omo-Agege, “had considered these social indicators in the state and has accordingly challenged himself to commit to a career of working tirelessly on a ‘rescue mission’ by seeking the collaboration and support of men and women of goodwill across the state to join in the mission to rescue and reposition the state for economic and social renaissance.”

Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President.

He accused the successive PDP administrations of sentencing Delta to “the path of backwardness and crippling debts,” but said Omo-Agege had developed a carefully thought-out roadmap to take Delta out of its current state.

“…the current PDP administration in the state had received over N770 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Niboro wondered why far less endowed states in respect to receipts from the Federation Account and internally generated revenues such as Ebonyi and Borno States would be pulling landmark development projects back-to-back while Delta was nowhere to be found,” Niboro said while urging Delta citizens to support Omo-Agege’s bid to “rescue the state, enthrone good governance and reposition the state as a leading economic powerhouse in the country.”

As part of his strategy to get into the Delta State Government House, Omo-Age has sustained attacks on the current administration.

In 2021, Omo-Agege accused Okowa’s government of damaging the state’s economy and urged members of the APC to chase out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

In April, the Delta State government responded to a similar attack on Governor Okowa by Omo-Agege, where it stated that Deputy Senate President lacked the required capacity to govern the state.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, accused Omo-Agege of pretending not to be aware of how Okowa had impacted positively on every part of the state through infrastructure development and capacity building.