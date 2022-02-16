2023: Only Atiku Can Win Presidency For PDP–Group

If the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is interested in winning the 2023 presidential election, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to accomplish the task.

Hon Aminu Bala, national coordinator, Atiku Rescue Nigeria, a political support group within the PDP, stated this Wednesday in Enugu in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

He said as Nigerians yearn to return to the old times of booming economy, security and better indices for social development, the PDP remains the way out. In his words, “Atiku Abubakar can win the presidency for the party. He is the most qualified at the moment.

“It is not about age, it is about experience and capacity. Nigeria is more divided now than any other time. Our own is to get the person that will do the job.”

On rotation of presidency in Nigeria, Bala said, “The process lies with political parties. Some zones have been agitating, but the constitution guarantees any individual to contest.

“In 2014, that was the same thing that happened. Yar’adua died while he was president; Jonathan from the South took over and spent two years. Northerners started agitating that the North should complete its tenure, but there was a superior argument. That was how Jonathan contested and won.

“We have to go beyond who will come from any zone. The priority is that we are in a deep shit. Zoning is a party affair. In a case where Nigeria is moving towards separation like Somalia and Afaghanistan, we have to bring a person that is detribalized.

“In 2019 presidential elections, Atiku picked somebody from the South East as his vice. This is an indication that he is a person working for the unity of Nigeria.”

He mentioned some of Atiku’s strength to include his experiences in both private and public service, being the single highest employer of labour in Adamawa State, and being abreast of Nigeria’s unemployment and insecurity challenges.