2023: Orji Kalu Denies Withdrawing From Presidential Race

The Senate chief whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Wednesday, said he had not withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race as being speculated in some quarters.

THE WHISTLER reported that Kalu, Tuesday, said he would remain in the Senate if other regions of the country did not support zoning the presidency to the South East.

Kalu in a reaction said, “I am surprised that a statement as unambiguous and clearly comprehensible as mine was still misunderstood yesterday.

“I had requested that other regions support the South East to be president, especially our own brothers from the South. I added that I will run for president if the party zones the ticket to the South East.”

He said it would be difficult for a southerner to become president without the support of the North. According to him, “In 2015, the North did not give power to the South and that was

why a sitting president lost.

“As long as the Presidency of Nigeria is concerned, any pointer to equity and fairness is South East and North East, otherwise, and as I strongly advocated, Buhari’s kinsmen, including his wife, are free to run for the office of the president in 2023.

“It is very ungodly and immoral for any southerner to talk about fairness and equity, but sees no fairness in working hard to cease the third meat that belongs to their remaining brother.

“I remain the most detribalized living Nigerian today and these are verifiable facts. Let the two major political parties zone their tickets to the South East and see the miracle that will happen to Nigeria.

“I am still in the presidential race. My statement yesterday did not state that I withdrew from the race.”