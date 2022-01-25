2023: Osinbajo’s Supporters Intensify Campaign, Float #TheOsinbajoStory On Twitter

Some Nigerians who are rooting for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 have begun a massive online campaign for the vice president tagged #TheOsinbajoStory

THE WHISTLER understands that the hashtag which has garnered more than 3000 tweets is aimed at selling the person of Osinbajo ahead of the presidential polls.

Osinbajo’s supporters are using the campaign to outline some of his landmark achievements as vice president.

One Twitter user @kikelomademola said; “TraderMoni Scheme which he superheaded enhanced small businesses of beneficiaries, improving their families and contributing to the informal economy.

Another tweep, Philip James noted that; “Prof Osinbajo has always stood for the rule of law and in the interest of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity. As Acting President, he fired the former DG, SSS when he violated the sanctity of the National Assembly and the Nigerian constitution.”

For Chukwuemeka Chukwunenye, VP Osinbajo has defied the normal expectations by spearheading a number of projects aimed at making life a bit easier for people in a country where daily existence is hard.

Dunni Adeniyi, another supporter of the VP, said “Osinbajo chaired the Economic Sustainability Plan Committee that came up with policies to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people got survival funds of 500k & above. MSMEs loan, payroll support to help sustain their businesses.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo’s social media campaign has been described by a section of Twitter users as a coordinated media propaganda.

Akintunde Babatunde, a verified user on the micro-blogging platform said; “#TheOsinbajoStory is trending. Received a pdf on WhatsApp some days on his impacts so far as VP. Not sure why all this for a man who hasn’t declared his intention to run. Wetin dey occur?”

Another Twitter user @dominokroos pointed out that; “In as much as VP Osinbajo may seem to be an ideal President, we shouldn’t forget if he does become our president, he’ll be the worst puppet we’ve ever seen in Nigerian politics. We need someone to rule use with his own initiatives and not by proxy.

The vice president is tipped to be one of the top contenders for the forthcoming polls although he is yet to openly declare his ambition.