2023: Outrage As Tinubu Attends Birthday Party But Ignores Presidential Town Hall

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s failure to attend a town hall meeting organized for presidential candidates in Abuja has sparked outrage on social media after he was spotted at a birthday party held in the federal capital.

Tinubu was among four major presidential candidates earlier scheduled to attend the town hall organized by Arise TV and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) but was replaced after he failed to confirm his attendance or send a representative.

The town hall is being held at the congress hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

But while the meeting was ongoing, photos surfaced on social media showing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate attending the 80th birthday celebration of Colonel Sani Bello (Rtd) at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja — which is 8 minutes drive (4.7 km) to Transcorp Hotel.

The APC candidate’s action has drawn criticism from some Nigerians.

But reacting to the outrage in a statement issued late Sunday, the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organization gave three reasons for its candidate’s refusal to honour his invitation to attend the town hall meeting.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the campaign said: “ Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others. As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos. Tomorrow, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.”

Keyamo added that, “Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots-approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”