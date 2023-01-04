2023: Over 400,000 Babies Aborted In Four Days–Data

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the high risk associated with abortion, statistics have shown that over four hundred thousand abortions have been recorded globally in just 4 days into the year 2023.

Advertisement

This data is according to Worldometer, a website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

An abortion is the termination of a pregnancy by the removal or expulsion of an embryo or fetus from the uterus, resulting in or caused by its death.

The figure is based on the latest statistics on worldwide abortions published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO every year in the world there are around 73 million induced abortions. This corresponds to approximately 200,000 abortions per day.

Worldometer statistics show that no less than 435,963 abortions have been committed globally in from Jan 1 at 00:00 up to now.

Advertisement

Recall that WHO said unsafe abortion is a leading cause of maternal deaths and morbidities.

“Six out of 10 of all unintended pregnancies end in induced abortion. Around 45 per cent of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97 per cent take place in developing countries.

“Lack of access to safe, timely, affordable and respectful abortion care is a critical public health and human rights issue,” it said.

Meanwhile, abortion is still prohibited in nearly 20 countries, including many African nations, among them Egypt, Senegal, Gabon, Madagascar and Mauritania.

Advertisement

Other countries have legalized abortion but subject its access to extremely restrictive conditions like in cases of danger to a woman’s life in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Libya, Uganda, South Sudan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Guatemala, Paraguay and Venezuela.