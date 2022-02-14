2023: PANDEF Blasts Atiku For Rejecting Zoning

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed disappointment at a statement credited to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, over the zoning of the presidency by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku was widely reported as denouncing rotation of power between the North and the South, and arguing that the Constitution of Nigeria does not recognize zoning.

PANDEF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, on Monday, quoting the Constitution, said the intent and purpose of Section 14(3) of the Constitution (as amended), which dwells on Federal Character, was zoning and rotation.

Robinson said “It is rather unfortunate that the former Vice President drew such a conclusion.

“He knows his statement is inconsistent with established and justifiable protocols and conventions, which have helped to sustain considerable understanding, peace and stability in the polity.

“Truth is, the narrative that there is no zoning in the nation’s Constitution is a conscienceless mockery of our democratic evolution, and indeed, the country’s constitution.

“It bears underscoring that Nigeria’s Constitution, though flawed, has ample provisions that emphasize inclusiveness, fairness and equity.”

He said zoning and rotation of key political positions in the polity cannot be discarded in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria, particularly, under the prevailing circumstances.

PANDEF, therefore, further called on all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South, warning that “any political party that does otherwise shall not have our support in 2023.”

According to the South-South apex socio-cultural organization, “Alhaji Abubakar and other northerners expressing interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 ought to understand that their desire flies in the face of natural justice.

“It would be, therefore, sufficient to implore former Vice President Abubakar and the other northerners to shelve their ambitions now and support the emergence of credible individuals from the south as presidential candidates of their various political parties.

“Anything otherwise would be undignifying and injurious to national concord.”