2023: PDP Extends Deadline For Purchase Of Forms

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Iyorchia-Ayu
Iyorchia Ayu, PDP Chairman addresses press

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the purchase of expression of interest and nominations forms by aspirants seeking to vie for elective seats on its platform in the 2023 election.

The party, in a statement issued by its national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said it had also rescheduled the dates for the screening of aspirants.

The deadline for purchase of forms earlier fixed for April 1 was extended to April 8, 2022, while the return of completed forms as well as the screening exercise for both the state House of Assembly and National Assembly have been rescheduled as follows:

Last Date For Submission of Already Completed Forms:

  1. State House of Assembly: – Sunday, April 10, 2022, by 6 pm.
  2. National Assembly: – Sunday, April 10, 2022, by 6pm.

Screening of Aspirants:

  1. State of House of Assembly: -Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
  2. National Assembly: – Thursday, April 14, 2022.
