2023: PDP Gov In Closed Door Meeting With Goodluck Jonathan

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Tuesday, held a closed door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at Jonathan’s residence in Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Ortom served as minister of state, trade and investments, and later the supervising minister, ministry of aviation, under former President Jonathan.

According to Ortom’s chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, “The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

“Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former president exchanging pleasantaries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.”

It is believed that the fortunes of PDP and the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections may have been central to their discussions.

Some of the governor’s aides who accompanied him included Dr James Anbua, principal special assistant; Hon Steven Amase, principal private secretary to the governor, and Hon Abrahams Kwaghngu, principal special assistant on special duties.