2023: Peter Obi In Kano To Seek Support For Presidential Ambition

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is in Kano to consult with relevant stakeholders as part of efforts to bolster his campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi, who visited Kano in the company of his vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is expected to solicit the support of political leaders in the North as the September 28 presidential campaign commencement date approaches.

The LP candidate who paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, HRM Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, said he had ‘very constructive discussions’ with the royal fathers.

“Visiting the Ancient Kingdom of Kano with my running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed. I had the honour of visiting the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero. We had very Useful and constructive discussions, including the fire incident in Kano market and the recent flooding in the north,” he tweeted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

In another tweet, Obi said, “I had the opportunity of visiting the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, with my running mate, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. We discussed the recent Kano’s market fire incident and flooding in the north.”

Obi, whose presidential aspiration has become popular among youths will attempt to convince stakeholders in the north to buy into his presidential project.