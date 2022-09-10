2023: Peter Obi Supporters March In Enugu, Ondo, Taraba

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Weekend marches for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are now becoming commonplace with Enugu, Ondo and Taraba joining the states that have witnessed the ‘Obidient’ movement in recent times.

The recent attack on LP members during a meeting in Agwu, Enugu State, did not seem to deter Obi’s supporters as they occupied the streets of Enugu, Saturday morning, grounding activities as they proceeded with their solidarity rally.

The ‘one-million-man march’, which started at the Michael Okpara Square, completely halted vehicular movement within the metropolis.

Obi supporters walked through the major streets in the city singing solidarity songs before returning to the Okpara Square.

‘Obidients’ march in Enugu

Similarly, in Akure, Ondo State, supporters of the former Anambra governor marched from the gate of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, along Old Owo Road, to Ilesha Garage on FUTA Road, Akure.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “We no dey give shishi”, “We are the structure 100 per cent”, Obi-Datti for new Nigeria”.

In Taraba, North East, Nigeria, Obi supporters converged at Jalingo the state capital, marching through the major streets in the city.

Taraba solidarity walk for Peter Obi

Last week, Obi supporters had occupied the streets of Abeokuta, Nnewi and Ibadan.

Other places where ‘Obidient’ rallies have been held include Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Makurdi, Benue State, Enugu, Enugu State, and Onitsha, Anambra State.