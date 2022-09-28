2023: Peter Obi To Start Campaign With Middle-Belt Solidarity Rally In Jos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As political campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence on Wednesday, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will kickstart his campaign with a solidarity rally with stakeholders of the party in Jos, Plateau State.

The Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign organization, Doyin Okupe, who disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday said the LP candidate and his vice, Datti Baba Ahmed, will attend the Jos rally although the party is yet to commence campaigns officially.

“Today in Jos, HE Peter Obi & his running mate Datti-Ahmed, will honour an invitation from the Middle Belt forum to attend a solidarity rally. We are yet to commence our own campaigns. To comfort our students, We urge the FG to quickly resolve the lingering ASSU Crisis,” the tweet read.

THE WHISTLER reports that Obi is yet to constitute his campaign council as he was said to be making consultations across the country.

The LP candidate also failed to release his campaign manifesto despite promising to release the document before the official commencement of campaigns.

LP National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, however, told newsmen that the policy document will be unveiled on the day the Presidential Campaign Council is inaugurated.

“I may not give you a definite date until I return to Abuja on Friday but I can assure you that Obi will release his policy document at the same time he announces his presidential campaign council,” he said.