2023: Peter Obi Visits Babangida In Minna

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday visited former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida as part of his consultation with stakeholders in Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed visited the former head of state at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

RELATED
Nigeria

‘We Will Donate Proceeds To Obi’s Campaign’ – Vendors Of Obidient Merchandise Say At Abuja Rally

Nigeria Politics

Peter Obi: I Joined Abuja Rally Because Of My Children’s Future — 55-Year-Old Woman Says

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country. We are grateful to IBB for his fatherly welcome and counsel,” Obi posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Obi is currently on a tour of Northern Nigeria to solicit the support of political leaders as the campaign season draws near ahead of the 2023 general election.

The LP candidate and his vice were earlier in Kano where they met with political stakeholders and traditional rulers.

You might also like

Peter Obi: I Joined Abuja Rally Because Of My Children’s Future — 55-Year-Old…

‘I Appreciate You All’ – Peter Obi Hails Supporters Over Abuja…

2023: Peter Obi In Kano To Seek Support For Presidential Ambition

2023 Presidency: Obasanjo Supporting Obi – Akin Osuntokun

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.