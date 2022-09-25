2023: Peter Obi Visits Babangida In Minna

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday visited former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida as part of his consultation with stakeholders in Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed visited the former head of state at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

“Today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna. He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country. We are grateful to IBB for his fatherly welcome and counsel,” Obi posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Obi is currently on a tour of Northern Nigeria to solicit the support of political leaders as the campaign season draws near ahead of the 2023 general election.

The LP candidate and his vice were earlier in Kano where they met with political stakeholders and traditional rulers.