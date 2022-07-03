2023: Peter Obi Will Win Presidency With Woman As Running Mate, Not Kwankwaso

The Convener of Open Nigeria, Smart Madu Ajaja, has advised the presidential flagbearer of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to adopt a woman of character as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ajaja further advised him to drop his merger talks with the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the ground that the latter considers him as “junior” despite Obi’s bigger acceptance nationwide.

The search for running mates are still ongoing for the LP, NNPP and the All Progressive Congress’ Bola Tinubu.

However, Kwankwaso and a number of his party chieftains have asked Obi to accept the running mate position for a merger to happen.

He considers himself above Obi in terms of experience and national acceptability.

But Ajaja, who obviously disagrees with Kwankwaso, thinks that Obi currently enjoys more national acceptability and believes it would be wise for him to choose a woman as running mate.

He wrote on the group’s official Facebook page on Sunday :

“Peter Obi, end this merger talks with Rabiu Kwankwaso, choose a woman running mate and win the presidency of Nigeria round and square for the Nigerian people. I know a down-to-earth Nigerian woman of character with a vast network of women across Nigeria that can work with you with honesty, but I won’t make her name public for the sake of her safety and security.

“Kwankwaso sees you as an Igbo man and so, a junior Nigerian who ought to work under him according to the dictates of the skewed but now shattering Nigerian system whose drivers even till now still though erroneously, think they own Nigeria to the exclusion of the rest of Nigerians against the bigger Nigerian your candidacy with a nationwide acceptance has made you”.