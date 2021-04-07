2023 Poll: Fasoranti, Ondo Monarchs Endorse Tinubu For President

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A former leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has said he will support the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s bid to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 presidential election.

Ninety-five-year old Fasoranti described Tinubu as a seasoned leader who is qualified and competent to govern Nigeria.

The nonagenarian spoke when Tinubu supporters in the five South-West states under the auspices of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid him a courtesy visit in his residence in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Tuesday.

He said, “Tinubu will have my total support. With all his hard work in the country, his activities and his track record, he deserves to be President. I know him very well and he can do it.

“He has my total support. Judging from his performances and activities, he is the one that can do it. Our prayer is that God will make him realise his vision and all prayers for him will be granted.

“All your efforts on him will not be in vain. If he becomes the President of this country, he will not disappoint Nigerians.”

The group’s coordinator in the South-West, Dayo Adeyeye, called on the people of the region to speak with one voice and support Tinubu’s candidacy.

He said, “Yoruba still want to be President and the only way we can get it right now is to pick and support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that is why we have started the consultation and campaign earlier.

“Tinubu is a leader who transforms nothing into something and feeds his people from the riches of what has been so transformed.”

Members of the group had met with prominent traditional rulers and citizens of the state as they paid homage to the palaces of Abodi of Ikaleland and

Olufemi Makinde

Members of the group had met with prominent traditional rulers and citizens of the state as they paid homage to the palaces of Abodi of Ikaleland and Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo.

Oba Kiladejo said if Yorubas could speak with one voice and be united, the Tinubu presidential ambition would come to reality.

Oba Faduyile said, “Tinubu is a highly experienced leader with the required political tact to take over from where President Muhammadu Buhari would stop in 2023,”.

Similarly, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, described Tinubu as a reasonable leader.

“We have to be in the mainstream of Nigeria politics, Tinubu is the best candidate we can pick in the South-West.

“He has the charisma and he has all what it takes to rule this country. We need him to restructure our country,” the traditional ruler said.