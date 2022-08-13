2023 Polls: Police Ask Parties To Submit Campaign Schedules To Avert Clashes

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Police Command has asked political parties participating in the 2023 general elections to submit their campaign schedules to the command.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, said this during a meeting held with leaders of various political parties in the state.

The CP, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Adewale Osifeso, said the submission of campaign schedules, days and time would enable the police to provide each party adequate security.

The development followed the allegations and counter allegations of violence between the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The command urged contestants and their parties to shun any act that could truncate the peace being enjoyed in the state.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command in furtherance of its proactive security responsiveness approach has held a security sensitization and awareness meeting with political stakeholders as the state approaches the campaign period and by extension, the 2023 general elections in line with standard operation procedures.

“Recall, the Independent National Electoral Commission has issued its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections heralding the commencement of campaigns by political parties in p

ublic in accordance with section 94 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Consequent on the above, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams psc (+) fdc enjoined all the stakeholders to embrace peace and shun acts capable of truncating the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed by residents.

“While highlighting measures already emplaced towards the realization of a hitch-free campaign period, the Commissioner of Police, advised the political parties participating in the general elections to submit details of their campaign schedules to include dates and routes for adequate security provisions.”

The CP also told the parties at the meeting that apart from regular patrols across the length and breadth of the state, “intelligence led stop and search and technological aided surveillance, the Oyo State Police Command has formed a special crowd control unit to cater to cases of crowd management before, during and after the campaigns.

“Parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence have been asked to prevail on their children, wards and proteges so as to avoid being used as cannon fodders by agents of mischief to disrupt the polity, as heavy sanctions awaits violators in accordance with the laws and statues of the land.

” In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively,” he added.