2023: Popular Cleric Warns Against Voting PDP, APC, Others, Reveals Who To Vote For

Nigerians have been warned against using political party affiliations to decide who to vote for in the 2023 general elections.

Founding pastor of the Salvation Ministries, Portharcourt, Bishop David Ibiyeomie, said on Monday that what the country needs are visionary leaders who think about how to bring positive changes that would last for generations.

His advice is coming as major political parties like the All Progressive Congress, People’s Democratic party and other political platforms are close to chosing their flagbearers for the next general elections.

He said lack of visionary leadership will continue to sabotage the greatness of the country, except the electorate thinks or does what is right by voting a person of vision.

He said in a Facebook video on Monday:

“Don’t vote party again in Nigeria, vote people with vision. All the parties have disappointed us, now vote somebody who is a visionary. Nigeria is in the woods, Nigeria needs somebody who has a vision, not somebody who is in a party.

“Now, what we need is not party, not religion, not tribe; what we need is a visionary to bring Nigeria out of the woods. Nigeria needs a man with a vision, no politician should be voted, vote a statesman. A statesman think of the next generation, a politician think of 2023.

“Anybody thinking of 2023 is a politician, he will win, he will destroy you. Anybody that is coming now should think of what will happen to the generation after me, that is the kind of person you should vote.”

Ibiyeomie advised Nigerians to adhere to the instructions of God ordained cleric.

He pleaded with Nigerians not to sell their votes during the 2023 poll.

“And if you take money to vote, you have sold your conscience. When we were shouting, you said hey, Oyedepo, Ibiyeomie is shouting. I am shouting now too, don’t collect bribe to vote.. Vote your conscience, vote who is qualified, not who gives you money. You are a child of God, you have conscience, don’t collect money.”