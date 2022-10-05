2023 Presidency: Adamu Hints APC Governors May Boycott Tinubu Campaign

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has hinted that governors on the platform of the party may boycott the presidential election campaign of the party.

Adamu dropped the hint on Wednesday while speaking at the opening session of a meeting of governors, National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The statement came after reports of alleged boycott from governors elected on the platform of the party, who are aggrieved that they were not consulted by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, before composing the presidential campaign council, PCC.

Adamu was also alleged to have written a lengthy letter to Tinubu accusing him of not honouring the agreement reached between the APC leadership and a team from the candidate.

The harmonisation committee had made far reaching decisions which included conceding some key leadership positions to members of the NWC.

Adamu denied ever writing such a letter insisting however that the right thing must be done, without any specific directive.

But at the meeting on Wednesday, Adamu sounded the alarm bell of a likely defeat if the governors, who he referred to as Chief Executives of states do not buy into the party’s presidential election campaign programme.

The crisis led to the indefinite postponement of the inauguration of the Party’s PCC by Simon Lalong, who doubles as the party’s Director General of the PCC and Governor of Plateau State

Adamu emphasized that, “Being the chief executive officers of their various states, the onus of our great party lies in the hands of God and in their hands because they are the commanders of the party fortunes in their various states.

“We can not make meaningful progress in the affairs of these states, particularly in an election year that is approaching.

“We can not plan without the buy-in of our governors so that we can stand together, believing that we share the same aspirations,” he said at the meeting.

He urged for a buy in saying, “We will plan together to see how best we can deliver the interest of the party and ensure that victory is ours in the 2023 general election that is by the corner. That is the essence of this meeting.”

