2023 Presidency: Buhari Should Be Blamed For ‘Embarrassing Declarations’ Of Ngige, Nwajiuba – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged degradation of the office of the president for the ’embarrassing’ presidential declarations of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

NANS said instead of aspiring to be president, both ministers should resign their current positions over their inability to resolve the ASUU strike and restore order to the academic calendar of tertiary institutions in the nation.

NANS made this known in a statement signed by its Ogun State Chairman, Damilola Simeon.

The body said that the reason the likes of Ngige and Nwajiuba could aspire to the office of president is because President Muhammadu Buhari “has degraded the office of the president so much”.

“Many of such disappointment is the embarrassing declaration of intention and purchase of interest form by the duo of the Minister for Labour and the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chris Ngige and Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba respectively,” Simeon said.

He added that Ngige and Nwajiuba have “failed to resolve the lingering ASUU strike among many other issues confronting the ministries they both head.

“By norms, failures like Mr Nwajiuba and Ngige should resign from their positions and tender open apology to Nigerian students and their parents for failing to resolve the crisis in the education sector.

“Unfortunately, they have raised their shamelessness by showing intention to run for the most serious office of the federation,” he said.

Simeon added that if the president was more responsive to national concerns, he should have dismissed both ministers after their declarations.

“Should Buhari be responsive and sensitive to national concerns, both men ought to be greeted with letters of dismissal as Ministers not later than 24 hours after their official declaration. Or what hope lies in a man who has failed in handling just a single ministry aspiring to be the President?” he said.

The NANS rep also noted that it was heartbreaking that the APC granted the “failed Ministers” access to purchase the nomination forms.

“This is proof that the party leadership emphasizes income generated from sales of the form above national interest. This goes with the unbelievable fact that the form is sold for 100 million Naira in a country where over seventy percent of her citizens survive below a dollar per day; and a ruling party that has failed in addressing this poverty rate is mocking her citizens through this.

“Our concern is also that these individuals purchasing the interest form of the APC and their counterparts in PDP for as much as N100 million and N40 million, respectively, lack conscience. We believe no individual with legitimate income and good intention would purchase the form to aspire for a presidential job of less than N60 million salary in four years at such amount,” he said.

He described it as an open mockery of Buhari’s “anti-corruption crusade façade”, adding that even Governors Nyesom Wike and Yahaya Bello of Rivers and Kogi states respectively who are owing salaries to workers in their states could boldly purchase the forms.

“In conclusion, as much as we respect the power of parties to determine their internal affairs, as well as political rights of individuals, it is important that we make our concerns known in the interest of our dear country,” he concluded.

Prior to this, the NANS National President, Sunday Asefon had declared that no political party would hold a convention to select a presidential candidate in Abuja.

Asefon released a statement on Sunday telling the political parties to either end the strike which ASUU had embarked upon since February 14 2022, or forget about holding any presidential primaries in the FCT.

“We have also in the past weeks seen those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the President come 2023.

“We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigerian people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting talkless of picking up the 100million naira presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures,” he said in the statement.

Asefon added that the two major political parties should not try to hold their primaries in the nation’s capital, as the association is ready to frustrate all activities leading to the selection of presidential candidates.

“Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja who elsewhere except there is a solution to the lingering ASUU strike.

“We will frustrate all the activities leading to the selection of party candidates if we remain on strike. We also want to advise the government and the politicians who are busy campaigning to be President to either resolve the ASUU crises or give direct orders to the security operative to shoot us at the site during party conventions to select a presidential candidate. If we remain on strike, they should just forget it,” he said.

ASUU has been on strike to intensify its demands which include the renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The strike was initially slated to last for 4 weeks, but was extended upon its expiration on March 14 by two months.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had told THE WHISTLER in an earlier interview that the strike might be extended by an additional 4 months if the government fails to meet the union’s demands before the proposed end of the current one.

Some of the demands of the university lecturers include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for the revitalization of public universities, promotion arrears, and poor funding of state universities.

ASUU has also insisted on the release of the reports of the government’s visitation panels to federal universities and regular payment of salary to lecturers.

Prior to this one, ASUU had embarked on a strike in March 2020 which lasted for nine-months, before it was called off in December of that year.