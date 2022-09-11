2023 Presidency: Choosing Tinubu Over Me Amounts To Doom – Atiku

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said he represents freedom and the certainty of a better Nigeria while his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, represent s failure and doom.

Atiku stated this on Sunday evening in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER, explaining his campaign of One Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, who has been fighting internal forces in the party, said as the countdown to the campaign for the 2023 general election draws closer, it is necessary for Nigerians to make a decision to guarantee the future of the country.

He urged his supporters to deepen the reach of PDP and establish the party’s strength in all the 176,846 polling units across the country as the way to ensure victory in 2023.

Acknowledging that it is not an easy task, he warned that it will be more worrisome to allow the APC remain in office one more day after May 29.

“The election that is ahead of us is a choice between the certainty of a better Nigeria and a promise of failures by the APC,” he opined.

He added that, “It’s a choice between freedom and doom.”

He expressed the hope that everyone will do their “all in ensuring that Nigeria is free from socio-economic hardship,” that has been the gift of the APC.

Atiku was formerly of the APC before defecting to the PDP where he became the party’s 2019 presidential candidate.

He however lost to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who’s completing his second term of four years.

Atiku nonetheless said that to realise the choice of freedom, supporters must recruit their friends as canvassers at the polling units to “join hands to salvage the country.”

The presidential election campaign begins in the final week of September in an election that has been dubbed a three horse race.

Apart from Atiku, who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007, and Tinubu, who was Lagos State Governor in that same period, Peter Obi of Labour Party, also former governor of Anambra State, is in the race.