2023 Presidency: El-Rufai’s Controversial Son Rules Out Peter Obi, Mocks Moghalu

Bashir El-Rufai, the controversial son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, cannot become Nigeria’s president.

Bashir weighed in on the ongoing Twitter debate regarding the possibility of Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election if he decides to run.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the phrase ‘Peter Obi’ has remained at the top of Nigeria Twitter trends for three days following the former governor’s declaration that he may run for president in 2023.

Obi had tweeted on Tuesday: “Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south. But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me.”

But weighing in on the discussion, Bashir said “Peter Obi cannot not win.”

The Kaduna governor’s son also took a swipe at former central bank deputy governor and 2023 presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, describing him as “the undisputed President of Nigeria (Twitter Branch), please.”

Peter Obi cannot not win. Kingsley Moghalu is the undisputed President of Nigeria (Twitter Branch), please. — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) February 3, 2022

This is not the first time Bashir would be stirring controversy on the microblogging app.

In 2015, the governor’s son had called the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, a ‘vagabond’.

“Oh, and what about that vagabond Fayose. Who murderers chant his name. It’s Rauf you mention,” Bashir had said in response to another Twitter user who criticized the then Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.