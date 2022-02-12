2023 Presidency: Gov Ugwuanyi Can Salvage Nigeria’s Political Doldrums, Barr Agbo

Barr Charles Agbo, a lawyer and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, says the clamour for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to contest the 2023 presidential election was to solve Nigeria’s current political doldrums.

Barr Agbo, who spoke at Nsukka, weekend, during the Voice FM’s ‘Voice Connect’, said many Nigerians hope that Gov Ugwuanyi would indicate interest to address most of the problems this country faces presently.

He said, “I dare say that it is not every individual who can bring us out of this doldrums. Nigeria is sick, and requires a leader who is tried and tested, and has the track-records of performance, and the capacity to deal with disturbing circumstances, including insecurity.

“My position is that of the majority of many stakeholders. You also heard former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani calling on Governor Ugwuanyi to indicate interest. Fani Kayode recently asked ‘where is Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’? There are so many well-meaning Nigerians who are asking him to indicate interest to point the direction that this country will follow.”

On zoning of political positions in the country, Agbo said, “Zoning has become an issue because of certain imbalances we have experienced in this country in relation to equity of government positions. It is the dialogue between the North and the South over the years.

“Leadership led us through years of war with all the scars. We are grateful that we are coming out of it. This has also led some politicians who have the nation’s interest at heart in fathoming out ways through which we can have rancour-free transitions.

“In the PDP particularly, zoning was enshrined in the constitution of the party. The idea was to have rancour-free contestations of positions whereupon issues are trimmed down to certain locations. If we entrench equity, it will be expected that we rotate between the North and the South.”