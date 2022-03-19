2023 Presidency: It will Be Injustice For North To Contest Against South – Arewa Group

The Arewa Coalition for Rotational Presidency has accused northern aspirants angling for the post of the president in 2023 to allow the south produce the next president as it will amount to injustice if any northerner emerges president.

According to the group, it would be unfair for the north to retain power after eight years.

The group therefore vowed to mobilise against all presidential candidates from the North, who dare to contest under any political party during the general elections.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Abdullahi Biu and the secretary, Hamza Malumfashi, over the weekend, the group noted that the seat of the President must return to the south in 2023.

“The current brewing political tension stirred by the call for power shift to the south by Southern Governors and groups can only be doused, when all Stakeholders from the North, Governors and political parties agree to the Presidency,” the group said.

Noting further, the statement argued that, “In the interest of peace; equity and Justice, more so, that the north has been in power for eight years now, the idea of north even contesting for the highly exalted position of the President should be immediately jettisoned.

“All those who picked nomination forms, especially from the Peoples Democratic Party should step down if they are true democrats.

“As a group of democrats from the 19 Northern states, we strongly believe in the principle of equity and fairness as a panacea for peace; progress and, thus our resolve support rotation of power to our brothers in the southern region,” the statement said.

It pointed out that, “It is against this background that we are advising all the political parties, especially the two major parties, APC and PDP to field only southern candidates.”