2023 Presidency: It’s Not Advisable For Another Northerner To Succeed Buhari – Obasanjo

To ensure peace, justice, fairness and sustainable national development in the country, the next president of Nigeria must come from the South East, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said.

Chief Obasanjo made the remark when the Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide paid a courtesy call on him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta on Monday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had, last Thursday, at its meeting in Enugu, mandated its Political Action Committee (PAC) to reach out to the leaders of the six geopolitical zones of the country for collaboration to ensure that a president of South-East extraction was elected in Nigeria come 2023.

The Ohanaeze delegation to the South West comprised its president general, Professor George Obiozor; Ambassador Okey Emuchay, secretary general; Chief Nnia Nwodo, former president general; Prince Gary Igariwey, Professor Anya O Anya, Chief S N Okeke, and Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the national publicity secretary.

Professor Obiozor, in his speech, commended Chief Obasanjo for his commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria.

He said Chief Obasanjo remained one of the strongest voices in Nigeria and one of the most respected Nigerians in the world because of his track records of accomplishments.

He added that Obasanjo ‘remains one detribalized Nigerian whose views on national issues are devoid of ethnic chauvinism’.

Obiozor commended Obasanjo for his 85th birthday speech where he pointed out that rotation of power and zoning principles were part of nation-building mechanisms in Nigeria.

Obiozor thanked Obasanjo for his courage, sincerity, steadfastness and passion for justice as it affects the Igbo, adding that, ‘any group that is repeatedly denied justice may never have interest in peace’.

Obasanjo said he owed Nigeria sincerity, objectivity and guidance.

In his words, “It is inconceivable to have peace and progress in a country that is rooted in injustice. The major issue on hand is how to lift Nigeria from a country to a nation.”

He said his civilian administration ‘adopted rotation and sharing formula for six key party political offices and government offices among the six geo-political zones which stood the country and the party in good stead’.

According to him, “It was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) policy that made it inadvisable to have a candidate from the South to succeed me after my eight years in office as president.

“Federal character, rotation of power and such other measures are meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly, move Nigeria forward.

“Riding over these measures cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.”

Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, told our correspondent on Tuesday that ‘with equity, a president of Nigeria from South East’ would emerge in 2023.