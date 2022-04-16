2023 Presidency: Ngige To Make Position Public On Tuesday After Consultation With ‘Mortal, Immortal People’

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Saturday, said he has concluded his consultation with ‘mortal and immortal people’ and would unveil his journey to the presidency on Tuesday.

He said this at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu while responding to a request from a pressure group under the aegis of the South East Progressive Forum.

The group had stormed the airport to request the minister to contest the presidency in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra State explained that he waited till after spiritual season of lent to enable him consult God in order not to make mistakes before declaring his intention about the presidency.

He said, “In December 31, 2021 I told a group that after the spiritual season of lent, I will consult with my God and Angel and Arch-Angels. Easter is tomorrow and Easter is a resurrection day.

“We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday, I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency.

“So, we have done the consultation with mortal and immortal people and we are going to speak but make no mistake again, anything to be shared, if it is seven, it should be shared equally. If you collect first, collect second and collect again without others collecting, that’s where the problem comes.”

While commending the group for believing in him, Ngige said “I am inviting you on Tuesday to Alor, in Idemili South, that’s where I am going to unveil my intention for the Presidency.”

He added, “I thank you people for meeting us here and saying what is in your mind. Make no mistake about it. It is us in the southern part of Nigeria that the presidency is due for. It’s also true, a truism that of all the zone in the Southern Nigeria that is only the South East zone that has not tasted the presidency.

“So, that gives much weight to the demand you are making now. Yes, in PDP, they are considering whether it will be North or South. No, in our own, as gentlemen we have already agreed in South.”

On the possibility of the South East aspirants presenting a consensus candidate, Ngige said, “the issue of consensus candidate has not arisen now. You have to wait until when all the declarations have been made. Not only the declaration, the buying of forms, when the forms have been bought and expression of interest. That is the official first step on declaration.

“So, after declaration of interest the people will buy the forms and fill, some people will buy form for some people too but that’s when the question for consensus will arise. So until we get to that bridge, we will cross it.”